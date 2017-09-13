Charges filed against teen driver in fatal Beaver Twp. crash

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Reckless homicide charges have been filed against a teen involved in a Beaver Township crash that killed a Poland man.

It happened on Market Street Extension near Western Reserve on August 20.

Michael Helon, Jr., 54, was killed, and his wife, Kendra Helon, was badly hurt.

Troopers have now identified the driver that caused the crash as 16-year-old Andrew Shultz, of Negley.

Witnesses told troopers that they saw Shultz’s SUV weaving from lane to lane with the driver looking down at his cell phone. His car collided with the Helon’s Jeep as it was sitting in a driveway off the road.

In his statement to investigators, Shultz denied using his phone, saying it was on a playlist but that he wasn’t using it. He told investigators that he doesn’t remember when he first noticed the Jeep.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers took the phone during their investigation.