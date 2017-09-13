Council gives Youngstown Fire green light for new hires

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – After three meetings and concerns about the future, Youngstown City Council unanimously approved accepting a $400,000 federal grant to add four new firemen and keep all fire trucks on the road.

Council was concerned about the cost to the city, only to learn it would be minimal in the first two years of the grant before going up in the third.

There was also concern about the grant requiring the fire department to remain at 127. There are ways to get out of it but the city may have to pay the money back.

“There are options and we’ll just have to see where things go,” said Second Ward Councilman T.J. Rodgers.

He said it could be a problem down the road but he doesn’t anticipate it being a big deal.

About a dozen firefighters showed up at the meeting and each one personally shook the hands of every council member, thanking them for their approval.