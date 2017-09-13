Hometown Hero: Champion pastor works his faith every day of the week

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A pastor opens the church doors Sunday morning for worship, but what about the rest of the week?

One church in Trumbull County is always open, thanks to this week’s Hometown Hero.

The Champion Christian Church on Route 305 is expanding, a new building going up.

Pastor Ken Hopkins needs it for his church; the pastor has a lot on his plate.

In the past 21 years, Pastor Ken, as he is called, has made room in his church for a youth ministry, the Wonder Zone Daycare Center, serving more than 100 children, a feeding ministry for 60 families, the Boy Scouts and as well as a Bible study group. The pastor himself is on the Champion Pride Council for clothing drives and school supplies.

“I like to see people get the help in the community, and that is what we try to do here at Champion Christian Church,” Pastor Ken said. “We are reaching out into the community and that is what our new building is about – to give more space to do outreach.”

Pastor Ken has also made room in his church for Alcoholics Anonymous to meet, and he’s personally campaigned in Columbus to strengthen Ohio’s drunk driving laws after a drunk driver took his son’s life in 2006.

“He represents all of our feelings that we want to do good for the community. It is good for the church and just good for everybody around us,” said Terese Sanford with Wonder Zone Daycare. “We are very involved in the community, and we are very involved beyond Sunday morning.”

Reverend Ken Hopkins is not your usual preacher – “Thanks for coming. See you next week.” – to many, he is an everyday hero.