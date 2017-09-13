Local Red Cross still recruiting volunteers

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – With thousands of people living in shelters across Texas and Florida, the American Red Cross is mobilizing like never before.

In Western Pennsylvania alone, there are currently 17 people and one emergency response vehicle (ERV) deployed to support the Hurricane Irma Relief Operation and 17 people and three ERVs deployed to support the Hurricane Harvey Relief Operation. Thirty volunteers from our area have rotated out and have returned, or are in the process of returning home.

More volunteers are needed. Anyone interested in helping out can attend a free Sheltering Boot Camp, held at various locations throughout the area. The classes teach the basics on how to help out during a disaster.

“Working in our dormitory area, working in feeding within the shelter and just being available to talk with our residents,” said Gail Wilhelm, Red Cross trainer.

The three-hour course is the first step to becoming an American Red Cross volunteer. For more information and training courses, visit the American Red Cross website.