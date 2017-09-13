Man tells Youngstown police he tried to buy cocaine but got robbed instead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man told police that he was robbed after trying to buy cocaine.

According to a police report, a 41-year-old man said he went to meet a man Tuesday at a gas station on Oak Street to buy cocaine when he was robbed at gunpoint of $200.

Later that same day, the victim followed the man to the Auto Zone on on McCartney Road where he confronted him and asked, “Why did you do that to me?”

The victim said the man got out of his car and pulled out a gun saying, “Get away from me or I’ll shoot you. And if I see you again, I will shoot you!”

Police continue to investigate.