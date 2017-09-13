Nugget of Knowledge: Gunslinger’s Walk

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Computer Keyboard Wear

When we walk, we swing our arms, usually left and right go back and forth the same distance…it helps us balance.

Except for some people…say, Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He’s got an odd walk…his left arm swings freely forward but his right arm barely moves at all, remaining close to his body.

What’s going on?

Reduced arm swing is an early sign of Parkinson’s disease but that’s not likely with Putin: he’s too active with both arms..and his walk has been this way for many years.

Here’s the best theory: Putin was once a Lt. Colonel in the KGB, the Soviet secret police and he was trained to walk this way…in fact, there’s a name for it: the gunslinger’s walk.

In fact, other Russian leaders, all former KGB, walk this way, too.

You keep one arm close to your side, holding a weapon or ready to reach for one.

So Putin walks along, imaginary gun in hand, ready to shoot down evil capitalists….da?

