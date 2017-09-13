Police arrest suspect in two Stone Fruit Coffee burglaries

Related Coverage Stone Fruit Coffee in Cornersburg says man robbed store twice

CORNERSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have arrested a suspect on Tuesday who they say broke into Stone Fruit Coffee in Cornersburg.

Store employees reported being burglarized twice by the same man. The business posted photos on its Facebook page, asking for help identifying the suspect.

Police said Nicholas Kovacs was identified as the man who was shown in surveillance photos in the store. He’s charged with breaking and entering.

Stone Fruit Coffee posted on its Facebook page that the suspect got away with $170 and a cash drawer the first time, but employees are no longer keeping money in the store overnight.

The business also assured its customers that their credit card data is safe because they don’t store that information.