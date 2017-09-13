Thome & Francona among guests at Magic of Michael event

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The annual Magic of Michael Foundation fundraiser took place at the Lake Club in Poland Wednesday evening.

The event is put-on by retired Major League umpire and valley native John Hirschbeck and his daughter Erin.

Among the many baseball guests of honor was Cleveland Indians’ Manager Terry Francona and radio voice Tom Hamilton. Also in attendance was Tribe Hall of Famer Jim Thome, and three-time All-Star Sean Casey.

And, as you can imagine, there was plenty of buzz about the Indians.

“It’s a great streak. It really is,” Thome said. “I mean, ya know, you tip your hat. They’ve really had a wonderful run. There’s been a lot of really great teams in the American League, and to do that is just really gotta be very special for the ballclub, no doubt.”

“It’s tough to sweep a team in the big leagues,” Casey added. “I don’t think fans understand that. It’s tough to win three in a row. That’s really hard, to sweep a big league team. To win 21 in a row…that’s unbelievable. The way the Indians are doing it, the fashion they’re doing it. Coming out of the gates swinging. The starting pitching has been unbelievable. And, the bullpen hasn’t really been taxed. They haven’t really had to use ’em.”

It’s the third year the Magic of Michael Event.