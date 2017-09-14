Armed robbery suspect search prompts St. Elizabeth Hospital lockdown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A robbery suspect that triggered a lockdown in Youngstown has been arrested, according to U.S. Marshals.

Marshals identified the suspect as Brian Ferrer.

Thursday afternoon, the hospital was locked down after reports that Ferrer may have been in the area, according to a hospital spokesperson.

St. Elizabeth said it went on lockdown due to the hospital’s emergency protocols.

Hospital police did a room-by-room search with local police, according to information released by Mercy Health.

Patients were told to close and lock their doors and shelter in place. The outside doors to the hospital were also locked.

Investigators said Ferrer wasn’t found in or anywhere near the hospital.