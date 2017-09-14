Dog found neglected, shut in shed during Youngstown drug raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman from Youngstown is facing charges following a drug raid.

According to a police report, officers were executing a search warrant about 7 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Third Street when they found two women and three children inside the house. The children ranged in age from 10 months to 13 years old.

A search of the house uncovered two digital scales with drug residue on them and a blender with heroin residue in it, according to a police report.

Thirty-year-old Pamela Johnson was located in a room where the digital scales were located, the report stated. She was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, the report stated.

When officers searched a shed at the back of the house, they found a dog inside with no food or water. The shed was full of feces and urine and the officers noted it looked like the shed had not been cleaned in some time. Animal Charities took custody of the dog.