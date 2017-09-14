New lane added to intersection confusing drivers in Howland

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a new traffic pattern in Howland near the intersection of E. Market Street and Route 46.

If you’re heading eastbound on Market Street toward the intersection, there are now three lanes instead of two.

The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office said they added another turning lane to help improve traffic flow in the area.

The township’s emergency responders are asking drivers to be mindful of the changes.

“People are still using that right-hand turn lane to go up the hill on E. Market Street and now you have two lanes coming together, not knowing who’s supposed to be where,” Police Chief Nick Roberts said. “If you’re mindful that right-hand turn lane is for right-hand turn only, we should be fine.”

The engineer’s office estimates that roughly 20,000 to 25,000 vehicles pass through that intersection each day.