Shepherd of the Valley interviewing for nurse positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Shepherd of the Valley will be holding open interviews at two of its locations next week.

Interviews will be held Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Poland and Niles facilities.

Poland: 301 W. Western Reserve Rd.

Niles: 1500 McKinley Ave.

The organization is looking for nurses and nurses aides.

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interview.

To view all available jobs and apply online, visit Shepherd of the Valley’s website.

For more information, contact Pam Hall at 330-530-4038 ext. 2038 or phall@shepherdofthevalley.com.