WRTA offering special promotion on Friday to attract new customers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’ve been thinking about taking the bus as part of your daily commute, Friday could be a good time to try it out.

The Western Reserve Transit Authority will be holding what directors are calling “Free-4-All Friday,” where passengers will be able to ride all day long for free.

Directors hope the idea will encourage residents who have never ridden before to give it a try.

“You can accomplish a lot of things. You can take care of shopping, medical trips, even employment. We have a lot of individuals who, the first thing they do is travel to their jobs with those buses,” said WRTA Executive Director Jim Ferraro.

Right now, roughly 5,000 people ride on the WRTA’s 27 routes every day.

Fares are as low as 60 cents for seniors and 75 cents for students.

Ferraro said if Friday’s promotion is a success, they may offer it again in the future.