After hot start, Boardman falls to Steubenville 42-21

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – After a back-and-forth first half, Boardman fell to Steubenville, 42-21, on Friday.

The Spartans scored on their opening drive, capped off by Joe Ieraci’s 11-yard TD run. The Big Red answered with a 9-play, 65-yard scoring drive to tie the game.

Boardman regained the lead on a 77-yard screen pass TD from Michael O’Horo to Domonhic Jennings. But Stuebenville responded with 40-yard TD pass from Javon Davis to Juwan Jones to tie.

The Spartans took the lead again, 21-14, when O’Horo connected with Ieraci for a 53-yard TD pass. But Davis found Jonathan Blackman for a 5-yard TD pass to tie it at 21.

The Big Red struck right away in the third quarter with a Davis 57-yard TD pass to Gino Pierro for a 28-21 lead.

A 37-yard TD pass from Davis to Blackman made it 35-21 Steubenville in the fourth, while Blackman later added an 86-yard TD run to stretch the lead.

