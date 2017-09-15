Verrelli plays key role in Wilmington’s signature win over Sharpsville

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Bryson Verrelli scored on three touchdown runs in Wilmington’s 35-0 victory at Sharpsville. The Greyhounds hand Sharpsville their first loss of the season. The ‘Hounds improve to 4-0. Wilmington’s defense has held their opposition scoreless in the last fourteen quarters.

Wilmington and Sharpsville both entered this matchup with unbeaten records. The Greyhounds had outscored their opposition by a count of 144-7. Sharpsville had scored 40-points or more in each of their first three games of the season. The Blue Devils had outscored their foes by a combined total of 131-34.

The Greyhounds defense forced an interception on the second play from scrimmage. Junior Cameron Marett picked off a Nick Alexander errant pass. The interception was the first by Alexander this season. However, Sharpsville was able to hold the Greyhounds on their first possession of the game to force a punt.

Late in the first quarter, Bryson Verrelli broke a 93-yard touchdown run to give the Greyhounds the early lead at 7-0.

Midway through the second quarter – After Jack Patton’s 11-yard run, Wilmington’s junior quarterback Robert Pontius raced 27-yards to the outside to enter the end zone to push the ‘Hounds lead to 14-0. The next time Wilmington’s offense touched the ball – they finished with another score. This time it was Verrelli, who went in from a yard out as he reached for the goal line and scored.

To open the second half, the Greyhounds received the kickoff. Their first play resulted in a penalty against Sharpsville. The second resulted in a Verrelli touchdown run from just inside the 50-yard line. Bryson scored his third touchdown of the game to extend Wilmington’s lead to 28-0.

Wilmington once again was on the offensive to begin the fourth frame as this time Cameron Marett entered the endzone. Marett scored on a 15-yard run play as the ‘Hounds took a five touchdown advantage.

Scoring Chart

Wilmington, 35-0

First Quarter

W – Bryson Verrelli, 93-yard TD run (W 7-0, 1:35)

Second Quarter

W – Robert Pontius, 27-yard TD run (W 14-0, 5:26)

W – Bryson Verrelli, 1-yard TD run (W 21-0, 0:23)

Third Quarter

W – Bryson Verrelli, 49-yard TD run (W 28-0, 11:22)

Fourth Quarter

W – Cameron Marett, 15-yard TD run (W 35-0, 10:20)

Next week, Wilmington returns home to face Mercer while Sharpsville will play at Reynolds.

