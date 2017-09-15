Canfield elementary students being provided with ID kits

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield School District is partnering with the Canfield Police Department for a safety initiative.

With parents permission, each elementary student can receive their own Child Safety Fingerprint ID Kit.

The kits include the child’s personal information, a dental chart, medical conditions and an emergency directory. This will help quickly identify a child and contacts in case of an emergency.

Officers say there is more that can be done.

“This is just one part of the kit. The family can choose to have the rest of the kit completed, so it’s a pretty comprehensive kit that we are providing,” said Canfield Resource Officer Steve Garstka.

If parents choose, they can add an updated picture to the kits and provide information such as their height and weight.

The officers will visit Hilltop Elementary School with the kits on September 26.