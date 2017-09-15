Halloween and fall events 2017

The following list of fall events is in order of starting dates/times.

WYTV staff will continue updating this list as more information becomes available.

Do you know of a Halloween or fall event in the area that isn’t listed below? You can use our online form to submit a Trick or Treat time or event.

Fall Celebration Weekends at White House Fruit Farm

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

White House Fruit Farm (9249 Youngstown-Salem Rd., Canfield)

Horse-drawn wagon rides, play area, Pumpkin Pavilion, food vendors, petting zoo, pony rides, live music and much more.

For more information, visit the event’s website.



Autumn Splendor

Friday, Sept. 22 and 23

Friday from 5-10 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Firestone Farms Town Center (101 TownCenter Ave., Columbiana)

Enjoy live music, food vendors, drink sales, games, a bounce house and more.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest

Saturday, September 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mahoning Avenue will come alive with live music, an outdoor cafe, art galleries, jewelry, pumpkin painting and a farmer’s market to celebrate the neighborhood’s many hidden treasures.

The fest will be located between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on the west side’s historic Garden District.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Sunset at the Farm presented by Mill Creek MetroParks

Saturday, Sept. 23 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

MetroParks Farm (7574 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield)

Enjoy folk music while roasting marshmallows over the campfire, explore the animal barns or find your way through a corn maze. Watch cider and homemade apple butter demonstrations along with a free sample. Join in on playing old-time games or take a tractor-drawn wagon hay ride. Pony rides, face painting and refreshments will be available for a small fee, otherwise, the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Ford Nature Center at 330-740-7107 or visit Mill Creek MetroParks’ website.

Fall Festival at The Fowler Market

Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 4 p.m.

The Fowler Market (3385 Youngstown Kingsville Rd., Cortland)

Free family fun! Petting zoo, kids crafts, face painting, bounce house, games, cookies & canvas, sip n’ build, vendors and more!

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Howl-O-Ween Canine Carnival

Sunday, September 24 from 1-3 p.m.

Lariccia Bocce Court, Boardman Township Park (375 Boardman Poland Rd., Boardman)

This free carnival includes a dog costume contest, training exhibitions, raffles, food concessions, 4-H agility demonstrations, vendors and representatives from non-profit dog rescues and pet-adoption organizations.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

“Witches Night Out” sponsored by the Cortland Specialty Shops

Thursday, Sept. 28 from 4-8 p.m.

Just Pizzelles (204 W Main St., Cortland)

Enjoy this enchanting evening of shopping and activities by stopping by each shop for tantalizing treats and potions, mystery sales and discounts and haunting activities.

There will be a “Best Witches Hat” contest for both adults and kids (each shop will pick their own winners – one adult and one kid.) Each shop will also have a “Lighted Luminaries” path.

Be sure to stop by each shop to be entered to win a special gift basket of goodies

For more information, call Just Pizzelles at 330-638-8707 and ask for Christina Benton or visit the event’s Facebook page.

Fearhaven Haunted Forest

Opening night on Saturday, Sept. 30 when all ticket proceeds will go to the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Fairhaven Foundation, benefiting individuals with disabilities.

After opening night, the forest will be open throughout Oct. on Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. and Sundays from 7-10 p.m.

Kennedy Park (420 Lincoln Way, Niles)

The attraction operates by self-guided walks on a haunted trail that last about 20-40 minutes.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Parking will be available in the Fairhaven School parking lot.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Cortland Oktoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 14-15

Come and enjoy an arts and crafts show, the “MOE-mentum” 5K/10K trail run/walk, Art Alley, family games and activities, Tangled Up In Brew craft beer tasting, music, food, entertainment and more.

For a complete schedule of activities, visit the event’s website.

Hallowine Trail

Friday, Oct. 20-22

Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

This wine trail comes complete with eerily decorated locations, themed snack foods, drinks and live music.

At each winery stop you will receive free samples of products and a full glass of your favorite drink to enjoy. Halloween costumes are encouraged and wearing one will get ticket holders a 25 percent discount on the Tipsy Turkey Trail for November. Tickets are $25 for a single ticket and $40 for a double ticket.

Trail Stops: Start at Knockin’ Noggin Cidery & Winery, then go to Fractured Grape Wine Cellars and end at Nova Cellars Winery

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Newton Falls Kiwanis Club Halloween Cake Walk

Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Newton Falls area right after trick or treating

There will be prizes and a costume contest

Proceeds go right back to the clubs and organizations that donated cakes

For more information, visit the Kiwanis Club’s website.