LaBrae erases early deficit, beats Campbell 27-13

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – LaBrae climbed out of an early hole and defeated Campbell 27-13 on Friday.
Trailing 7-0, Timmon Cayson notched a 40-yard rushing TD for the Vikings to tie the game.
Kent Wolford then connected with Aaron Iler for a score to give LaBrae a 14-7 advantage.
In the third quarter, Wolford hit Walton Allie for a TD reception, while Iler nabbed a interception TD late in the fourth.
