OVI checkpoint planned in Columbiana County Friday night

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – An OVI checkpoint will be held in Columbiana County Friday night.

The checkpoint will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Sept. 15 on State Route 170, milepost 1.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be manning the checkpoint, along with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair Township Police Department. It’s being held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to “aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.”

Highway Patrol is asking drivers to make plans with a designated driver if they plan on drinking.

A checkpoint is also planned in Mahoning County on Friday night.