Poland rolls Howland 30-7

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland cruised past Howland 30-7 on Friday, keyed by TD runs from Cole Kosco, Dante Romano and Jonah Spencer.

Kosco scored from two yards out to get things going. His touchdown was set up by a 74-yard kick return from Mike Diaz.

Romano then scored on 1-yard dive to give Poland a 14-0 lead, and followed with a 3-yard TD run.

Jonah Spencer notched an 88-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 27-0.

