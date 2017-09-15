Poland rolls Howland 30-7

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland cruised past Howland 30-7 on Friday, keyed by TD runs from Cole Kosco, Dante Romano and Jonah Spencer.
Kosco scored from two yards out to get things going. His touchdown was set up by a 74-yard kick return from Mike Diaz.
Romano then scored on 1-yard dive to give Poland a 14-0 lead, and followed with a 3-yard TD run.
Jonah Spencer notched an 88-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 27-0.
