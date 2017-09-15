Police bust large marijuana grow in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell police are hoping Friday’s drug raid will send a message to their community — that they will investigate crimes in the neighborhoods if they’re made aware of them.

Several police officers raided a house in the 600 block of Devitt Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators found a large hydroponic marijuana grow inside the house.

Police said they received anonymous complaints about the house.

“We started watching the place and did some surveillance and just started watching it and found that there was a grow house here, and it’s a lot larger than what I suspected it to be,” said Campbell Police Chief Dennis Puscarcik.

Fifty-six plants — all about 18 inches tall — were seized. Police said the sophisticated growing equipment was taken from the house, including lights, heating systems, fans and a humidity system.

A man living in the house was questioned this week but wasn’t arrested.

Police say charges could be filed early next week as the investigation continues.