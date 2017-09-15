Showers, Donley TD runs lead East to 19-14 win at Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – East downed Niles 19-14 on Friday, keyed by TD runs from Jawan Showers and Illiah Donley.

Showers scored on a 5-yard TD run early in the first quarter for the Golden Bears. Donley then added a 3-yard TD run early in the second quarter.

Niles got on the board with an 80-yard interception TD return by Jason Johns.

East scored once more before the half — a 1-yard Donley TD run — for a 19-7 lead.

Niles found the end zone midway through the fourth on an 8-yard TD pass from Jordan Soda to Johns to cut East’s lead to 19-14.

