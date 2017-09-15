Warren man charged with selling heroin that caused fatal overdose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man was indicted on charges that he sold heroin that resulted in the overdose death of a woman earlier this year.

John G. Simer II, 38, is charged with distribution of heroin that resulted in death, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, being a felon in possession of firearms, using firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of body armor.

Prosecutors said Simer sold heroin on March 19. The next day, a Warren woman who used the drug overdosed and died, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said during the investigation, Simer was found with heroin, cocaine and body armor. He also had a pistol despite prior convictions that made owning firearms illegal, according to the indictment.

This case was investigated by the Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

The charge for selling heroin that results in a death can carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“Heroin has caused a staggering amount of pain and death across our state, particularly in Trumbull County,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “We will continue to seek long prison sentences for people who sell heroin and profit off this epidemic.”