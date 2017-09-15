Wilson, Strickland with 2 TDs each; Sharon downs Hickory 27-6

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Back-to-back Sharon touchdowns midway through the second quarter sparked the Tigers as they downed Hickory 27-6 on Friday.
Jordan Wilson and Ziyon Strickland each scored two touchdowns for Sharon, and the Tigers outgained the Hornets 272-173 in total yards.
Wilson paced Sharon with 119 yards on 16 carries.
With 5:51 left in the first half, Wilson scored on a 6-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead. Strickland then notched an interception, and Wilson scored on a 37-yard run a play later.
A 6-yard TD run by Strickland early in the fourth pushed the Tigers lead to 20-0. Strickland later added a 7-yard TD run for his second score of the night.
Darren Mitchell caught a TD pass for Hickory.
