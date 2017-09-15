Zielinski, Lumsden TDs lead Fitch to 35-20 win at Harding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch jumped out to an early lead at Harding and hung on for a 35-20 win on Friday. Joey Zielinski and Jakari Lumsden each scored two TDs for the Falcons, while Kayron Adams scored three TDs for Harding.

A Zielinski 3-yard TD run capped off a 12-play, 77-yard Falcons drive for a 7-0 lead.

Harding’s Adams tied the contest with a 28-yard TD run midway through the second quarter.

But on the first play of the ensuing Fitch drive, Randy Smith ran 68 yards for a score to give the Falcons the lead again. Jakari Lumsden’s 32-yard TD run then pushed Fitch’s lead to 21-7 just before halftime.

A 45-yard TD run by Adams on Harding’s first possession of the second half cut the Raiders deficit to 21-14. Harding then recovered a Fitch fumble and Adams notched a 9-yard TD run to make it 21-20.

But Zielinski stopped the Raiders’ momentum with an 8-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter. A 5-yard Lumsden TD run then made it 35-20.

