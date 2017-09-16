Quaker Steak hosts St. Baldricks for child cancer research

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People shaved their heads while others took pies to the face, as all the proceeds raised went to St. Baldricks for child cancer research.

It’s the first time Quaker Steak and Lube hosted the event.

For one of the restaurant’s assistant managers, it has a special place in his heart.

“I’ve participated the last four years,” said Jason Cottrill, event organizer. “I lost my niece back in 1999, so it’s kind of a personal thing I’ve wanted to do.”

Sport Clips is the national sponsor for St. Baldrick’s. Some of their local hair stylists gave the haircuts Saturday.