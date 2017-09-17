Cortland man crashes into state trooper’s cruiser

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Cortland man crashed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser on Saturday around 1:40 a.m., according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A trooper was conducting a traffic stop on North Road near Bruce Drive in Howland Township with the cruiser’s emergency overhead lights activated.

Jason Wood, 41, struck the back of the car as he was driving northbound on North Road, the report said.

Highway Patrol said the trooper was standing outside of his car at the time of the crash, and neither he nor Wood was injured.

Wood was impaired by alcohol at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said.

Highway Patrol said Wood claimed he was reading an email and did not see the cruiser before he crashed.

Wood submitted to a breath test with the results being a blood alcohol content level of .231, which is just under three times the legal limit of 0.08, according to the report.

Wood was cited for OVI, failure to wear a seatbelt and failing to maintain assured clear distance ahead.