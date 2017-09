AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a 69-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Chipper’s Sports Bar and Grille in Austintown.

Police say Richard Bates was arrested Sunday and charged with felonious assault and attempted aggravated murder.

No one was injured.

Bates is in Mahoning County Jail.

