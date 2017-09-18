910th Airlift Wing reservists say mission is a success

Courtesy of the Department of Defense// JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Air Force Reserve Tech. Sgt. Ken Hesser, a crew chief with the 910th Maintenance Group, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, marshals a C-130H Hercules aircraft as the aircrew taxis the plane for takeoff on the flightline of the Kelly Field Annex here, Sept. 14, 2017. Hesser is among more than 90 Reserve Citizen Airmen supporting the 910th’s mosquito control aerial spray operations over areas of eastern Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. Due to large amounts of standing, polluted water, the numbers of pest insects are increasing significantly. This situation is impacting first responders and recovery workers as clean-up and repair efforts continue. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have requested the support of the 910th to treat potentially millions of affected acres for mosquito control purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

Courtesy of the Department of Defense// JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A group of Air Force Reserve ground support personnel, assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, send off one of the 910th’s specially modified C-130 Hercules aircraft with an ‘O-H-I-O’ as the aircrew taxis the plane for takeoff from the Kelly Field Annex flightline here, Sept. 10, 2017. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have requested the support of the 910th to treat potentially millions of affected acres for mosquito control purposes. Due to large amounts of standing, polluted water, the numbers of pest insects are increasing significantly. This situation is impacting first responders and recovery workers as clean-up and repair efforts continue. More than 90 Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen are working here to support the 910th’s mosquito control aerial spray operations including members of the 910th’s Aerial Spray Flight, Aerial Spray Maintenance Flight, Operations Support Squadron, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Force Support Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron and the Wing Public Affairs Office. The 502nd Operations Support Squadron, based at the Kelly Field Annex, is also providing invaluable support to the aerial spray mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

Courtesy of the Department of Defense// BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – The silhouette and navigation lights of a specially modified Air Force Reserve C-130 Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, are barely visible as it flies above an area between Angleton and Lake Jackson here, Sept. 13, 2017. The Reserve Citizen Airmen aircrews are conducting mosquito control aerial spray operations over areas of eastern Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The 910th operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. Due to large amounts of standing, polluted water, the numbers of pest insects are increasing significantly. This situation is impacting first responders and recovery workers as clean-up and repair efforts continue. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have requested the support of the 910th to treat potentially millions of affected acres for mosquito control purposes. More than 90 Reserve Citizen Airmen are working are working from a base of operations at the Kelly Field Annex, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas to support the ongoing mosquito control operations. Since Sept. 8, 2017, modified 910th C-130H Hercules aircraft have treated more than 1.4 million acres of affected area in eastern Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

Courtesy of the Department of Defense// BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A roadside area between Angleton and Lake Jackson here, Sept, 13, 2017, still shows the after effects of Hurricane Harvey. The devastating storm came ashore in eastern Texas and pounded the area with unrelenting rainfall with caused widespread flooding. Due to large amounts of standing, polluted water, the numbers of pest insects are increasing significantly. This situation is impacting first responders and recovery workers as clean-up and repair efforts continue. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have requested the support of the Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing, based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, to use its unique aerial spray capability to treat potentially millions of affected acres for mosquito control purposes. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. More than 90 Reserve Citizen Airmen are working from a base of operations at the Kelly Field Annex, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas to support the ongoing mosquito control operations. Since Sept. 8, 2017, modified 910th C-130H Hercules aircraft have treated more than 1.4 million acres of affected area in eastern Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

Courtesy of the Department of Defense// JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An Air Force Reserve Modular Aerial Spray System, or MASS, is visible on the cargo deck of a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, as it sits on the flightline of the Kelly Field Annex here, Sept. 12, 2017. The aircrews flying this modified C-130 are among more than 90 Reserve Citizen Airmen tasked to conduct mosquito control aerial spray operations over areas of eastern Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have requested the support of the 910th to treat potentially millions of affected acres for mosquito control purposes. Due to large amounts of standing, polluted water, the numbers of pest insects are increasing significantly. This situation is impacting first responders and recovery workers as clean-up and repair efforts continue. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

Courtesy of the Department of Defense// JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Air Force Reserve ground support personnel, assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, watch from the hangar entrance of the Kelly Field Annex Operations Building here as one of the 910th’s specially modified C-130 Hercules aircraft prepares for takeoff from here, Sept. 10, 2017. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have requested the support of the 910th to treat potentially millions of affected acres for mosquito control purposes. Due to large amounts of standing, polluted water, the numbers of pest insects are increasing significantly. This situation is impacting first responders and recovery workers as clean-up and repair efforts continue. More than 90 Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen are working here to support the 910th’s mosquito control aerial spray operations including members of the 910th’s Aerial Spray Flight, Aerial Spray Maintenance Flight, Operations Support Squadron, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Force Support Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron and the Wing Public Affairs Office. The 502nd Operations Support Squadron, based at the Kelly Field Annex, is also providing invaluable support to the aerial spray mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

Courtesy of the Department of Defense// JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Air Force Reserve Tech. Sgt. Andrew Mitchell, a loadmaster and Aerial Spray Operator, assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing’s 757th Airlift Squadron (AS) based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, communicates with the aircrew of one of the 910th’s specially modified Air Force Reserve C-130 Hercules aircraft during engine start up prior to taking off from here, Sept. 9, 2017. Mitchell is among more than 90 Reserve Citizen Airmen supporting the 910th’s mosquito control aerial spray operations over areas of eastern Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. Due to large amounts of standing, polluted water, the numbers of pest insects are increasing significantly. This situation is impacting first responders and recovery workers as clean-up and repair efforts continue. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have requested the support of the 910th to treat potentially millions of affected acres for mosquito control purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

Courtesy of the Department of Defense// JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A specially modified Air Force Reserve C-130 Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, takes off from here, Sept. 9, 2017, to conduct mosquito control aerial spray operations over areas of eastern Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. Due to large amounts of standing, polluted water, the numbers of pest insects are increasing significantly. This situation is impacting first responders and recovery workers as clean-up and repair efforts continue. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have requested the support of the 910th to treat potentially millions of affected acres for mosquito control purposes. More than 90 Reserve Citizen Airmen are working out of the Kelly Field Annex here to support the 910th’s mosquito control aerial spray operations including members of the 910th’s Aerial Spray Flight, Aerial Spray Maintenance Flight, Operations Support Squadron, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Force Support Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron and the Wing Public Affairs Office. The 502nd Operations Support Squadron, based at the Kelly Field Annex, is also providing invaluable support to the aerial spray mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

Courtesy of the Department of Defense// JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Air Force Reserve Maj. Steve Stroney (center), a pilot assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing’s 757th Airlift Squadron (AS) based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, reviews a flight chart with 757th AS navigator Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer (left) and 757th AS pilot Lt. Col. Frank Galati (right) during pre-flight preparations at the Operations Building at Kelly Field Annex here, Sept. 9, 2017. Stroney, the 910th’s Chief of Aerial Spray, Shaffer and Galati, both Aerial Spray-qualified air crew members, are among more than 90 Reserve Citizen Airmen supporting the 910th’s mosquito control aerial spray operations over areas of eastern Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. Due to large amounts of standing, polluted water, the numbers of pest insects are increasing significantly. This situation is impacting first responders and recovery workers as clean-up and repair efforts continue. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have requested the support of the 910th to treat potentially millions of affected acres for mosquito control purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)