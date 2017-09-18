910th Airlift Wing reservists say mission is a success

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Reservists from the 910th Airlift Wing of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station said they’ve had tremendous success on their mission to spray for mosquitoes in eastern Texas following Harvey.
They have been flying missions for nearly a week and a half now, covering roughly 300,000 acres each night, spraying insecticide over areas affected by last month’s hurricane.
The local unit, which is the only one of its kind in the Department of Defense, was called in after state and federal authorities in Texas realized the scope of the problems was more than they could handle themselves.