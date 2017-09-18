Former McMenamy’s manager sentenced for workers’ compensation fraud

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The manager of the now-closed McMenamy’s Banquet Center in Niles was sentenced on Monday for attempted workers’ compensation fraud.

Robert Leonard received two years of probation after pleading guilty in July to the criminal charges.

The company that owned McMenamy’s was also charged with Workers’ Compensation fraud.

Prosecutors say the business failed to pay more than $13,000 over three years for premiums to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

The company has since made restitution.

Earlier this year, McMenamy’s closed, leaving brides scrambling to find a new wedding venue. Thrift Town Treasures has since moved into the former banquet hall on Youngstown Warren Road.