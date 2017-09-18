Justice Pat DeWine judges YSU Moot Court debate session

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State University Moot Court team celebrated the U.S. Constitution’s 230th anniversary on Monday.

Constitution Day is Sept. 17 across America, but since that was a Sunday, it was held Sept. 18 at the university.

The team had a public practice session and got help from a State Supreme Court justice.

Justice R. Pat DeWine helped the team prepare for the season, which starts in November.

The team handled a hypothetical case of State of Olympus v. DeNolf and argued on both sides of the 5th and 8th Amendments.

The judge panel included Dewine and Case Western University Professor Jonathon H. Adler.

YSU’s Moot Court team was ranked 11th in the nation prior to last year’s national tournament.

The new rankings come out next month.