Lakeview Boys Soccer moves up in state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Lakeview has moved up one spot to #4 in the latest OSSCA boys state soccer poll which was released on Monday.
Howland and South Range are both receiving votes in D-II.
BOYS DIVISION I
1. Olentangy Liberty (Powell) 6-0-0 100
2. Coffman (Dublin) 8-0-0 78
3. St. Ignatius (Cleveland) 6-1-1 71
4. Wadsworth 8-0-0 69
5. Beavercreek 5-0-2 57
6. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) 6-0-2 51
7. Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse) 6-0-2 39
8. Anderson (Cincinnati) 7-1-0 32
9. Carroll (Dayton) 7-0-0 25
10. Medina 6-1-0 12
Receiving votes: Olmsted Falls, St. Charles Prep School (Columbus), St. Johns Jesuit (Toledo), Logan
BOYS DIVISION II
1. Revere (Richfield) 7-0-1 100
2. Rocky River 7-0-0 73
3. Archbishop Alter (Kettering) 5-1-2 64
4. Lakeview 7-0-0 61
5. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-0-2 48
6. Wyoming (Cincinnati) 4-1-4 39
7. Kenton 8-0-0 37
8. Vermilion 7-0-0 35
9. Tippecanoe (Tipp City) 7-1-1 16
10. Archbishop McNicholas (Cincinnati) 4-3-3 13
River View (Warsaw) 8-0-0 13
Receiving votes: Alexander (Albany), Lexington, Hawken (Chesterland), Howland (Warren), Memorial (St. Marys), South Range (Canfield), Elida, Bellbrook
BOYS DIVISION III
1. Summit Country Day School (Cincinnati) 5-2-0 100
2. Ottawa Hills 9-0-1 84
3. Grandview Heights (Columbus) 5-0-2 82
4. Dayton Christian School 6-1-0 72
5. Independence 8-0-0 56
6. Madeira (Cincinnati) 7-2-1 41
7. Archbold 6-1-1 39
8. Worthington Christian School 4-3-1 37
9. Bethel (Tipp City) 5-1-1 19
10. Troy Christian School 5-1-1 7
Receiving votes: Mariemont (Cincinnati), The Wellington School (Columbus), Hiland (Berlin), Northwest (McDermott), Van Buren