Lt. Gov. Taylor wants to end Medicaid expansion, replace Obamacare

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor tweeted on Monday that her plan is clear, saying she’ll end Medicaid expansion if elected governor.

My plan is clear. pic.twitter.com/LlgFLk9MGL — Mary Taylor (@MaryTaylorOH) September 18, 2017

She announced her idea for changing health care in Ohio, which includes what she calls “market-based, consumer-driven solutions.”

Taylor wants to promote direct primary care, expand the use of health accounts, and protect access to health care for people with pre-existing conditions.

The plan would also end Medicaid expansion, which is the opposite position of current Governor John Kasich.

“It is crowding out other important priorities in the budget like public safety and education. We need to determine a long-term solution for the State of Ohio,” she said.

Taylor feels the Affordable Care Act must be replaced.

The Ohio Department of Insurance recently announced that premiums would be rising 34 percent in the state.