Niles man killed in Ashtabula County crash

WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Niles died Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Ashtabula County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Justin Alkire was traveling east on Route 322 in Williamsfield Township when he swerved to miss a horse carcass in the roadway and lost control, striking the horse and then overturned the Ford pickup he was driving.

Alkire died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Patrol.

A 16-year-old passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries. The teen was wearing a seatbelt.

It is unclear how the horse ended up in the roadway, but the patrol said speed and alcohol might have been factors in the crash.

