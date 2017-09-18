Nugget of Knowledge: Bluetiful new crayon

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Yawning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We have a follow-up to Crayola’s new color — the Question of the Day on Friday.

It’s Bluetiful.

Crayola brought it out last Thursday in a big way with this jumbo-sized version of the crayon.

It’s 15.5 feet long and weighs 1,352 pounds. It set a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest crayon.

It took Crayola six months to develop it and it heard from 400,000 crayon fans on what to call the new shade.

Bluetiful beat out “Dreams Come True,” “Blue Moon Bliss,” “Reach for the Stars” and “Star Spangled Blue.”

It’s going into Crayola’s classic 24-crayon box, but some color had to go to make room for it and that was Dandelion Yellow.

You’ll have to wait until January to see the color in your Crayola pack, but Walmart shoppers can get their hands on the new crayon, and some special coloring books, in early November.

It makes a great gift idea for coloring fans everywhere.

