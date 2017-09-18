Warren house declared nuisance after drug, prostitution complaints

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A house at 765 Kenilworth Avenue SE in Warren is being boarded up after complaints of prostitution and drug activity there.

Warren detectives served a search warrant and nuisance abatement order on the home on Monday morning.

Daniel J. Blasco was arrested, according to City Law Director Greg Hicks.

WYTV has exclusive video of a search of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Warren Police Department, which came before the search of the home. Check back here for updates, or watch 33 WYTV News, starting at 6 p.m., for the latest developments.