Warren man reports being shot near Paradise Bar

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he said he was shot down the street from the Paradise Bar in Warren.

The victim, identified in a police report as 23-year-old Kvonn Watson, told police that he was shot in the leg as he was walking to his girlfriend’s car on Douglas Street SE. He told police that he didn’t know he had been shot until he got into the car but said he did hear two shots coming from the bar.

He told police that he had been at the Paradise Bar prior to the shooting.

Police noted in their report that they received no calls about shots fired in the area of the bar.

Watson told police that he had his girlfriend pick up his sister before she took him to the hospital for treatment, according to a police report.

The gunshot wound was not life-threatening, and Watson was treated and released.

The victim said he didn’t believe that he was targeted by anyone.