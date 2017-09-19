Alexis Nichole Walters joined the 33 WYTV news team in August 2017 as a weekend Meteorologist.

Born in Sandusky in 1994, Alexis was raised in Bellevue, Ohio and is a graduate of Bellevue Senior High School. Following high school she enrolled at Kent State University, proudly earning her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Communications in 2016. She is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast and Operational Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Prior to joining 33 WYTV, Alexis interned with the WKBN-27 weather team in the summer of 2016.

When not tracking the ever-changing weather of Northeastern Ohio, Alexis enjoys traveling, singing and spending time with her family. She is also a member of the Alpha Phi Alumni Association.

When asked what she likes most about her job, Alexis said “I am enjoying furthering my knowledge at work while studying. I also enjoy the opportunity to relate the weather to people at home and communicate how it will impact them.”

You can contact Alexis at alexis.walters@wkbn.com.