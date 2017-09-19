Austintown police investigating report of attempted child abduction

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown police are investigating a report that a woman tried to abduct a boy near the Le Chateau Apartments.

Police were called to the area on Sunday afternoon by the 10-year-old boy’s mother. She said her son was in shock because a woman tried to pull him into her car while he was playing outside.

The boy described her as a black woman in her 40s or 50s, wearing a baseball cap, dark t-shirt and gray sweatpants. He said she had long nails, and when she grabbed him, she cut the palm of his hand with her nails, according to a police report.

He told police that she was driving a charcoal gray-colored Mazda with chrome door handles.

According to the police report, the woman was parked on Woodhurst Drive in the street and approached the boy without saying anything to him. He was able to break free of her grip and run away, the report stated.

Police said no one witnessed the incident, and the boy said he didn’t yell for help at the time.