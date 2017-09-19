Boardman man who wore clown mask pleads not guilty to charges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of scaring his daughter while wearing a clown mask is pleading not guilty to the charges against him.

Vernon Barrett, Jr. didn’t appear in court on Tuesday but entered his plea on child endangering and inducing panic charges.

He was arrested on Saturday after police said he donned a clown mask and chased his 6-year-old daughter.

The girl ran into an apartment nearby on Lemans Drive, asking if she could stay there because a clown was chasing her.

Police said Dion Santiago, who lives in the apartment, then fired a gun toward where Barrett was standing outside in an attempt to scare him away.

Santiago was charged with using a gun while intoxicated. His court hearing was rescheduled for Thursday.

Barrett told police that he dressed as a clown as a prank, adding that he was trying to scare his daughter into behaving, according to a police report. He said he couldn’t discipline his daughter after her mother went to jail for breaking her ribs, the report stated.

He will be in court on October 24.