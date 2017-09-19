Canfield Fair’s campaign for coliseum, expo center reaches $2 million

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Fair Foundation’s campaign to raise money for a new coliseum and exposition center has reached $2 million.

The Canfield Fair Foundation announced that it received nine leadership gifts and one anonymous gift, all totaling $950,000, for its Capital Campaign.

The $4.5 million campaign was announced in March. The Coliseum and exposition center would be used year-round for a variety of community events — an expansion that has been in the works for two years.

The latest gifts include an anonymous $200,000 challenge gift in which the donor will match dollar for dollar up to $200,000.

Donors include the John S. and Delores M. Andrews Trust, the Youngstown Foundation, Farmers National Bank, a gift honoring Ray and Mildred Hendricks, Hollywood Gaming, the Ralph Witmer Family, Leonard Truck and Trailer, the Brian Benyo Family and Ohio Ag Equipment.

The Canfield Fair Board of Directors led the campaign with a pledge of $400,000 toward the project.

“We are thrilled with the community’s response thus far to the Capital Campaign. We have never asked the community for money, and this new world-class building was more than we could do by ourselves. This project is a true partnership, all centered on 4H and FFA kids and a building that will be used year-round,” said Andy Frost, president of the Canfield Fair Board.

Dave Dickey, chairman of the Long Range Planning Committee and Canfield Fair Foundation Chairman, said the building has already generated interest from the community for future events.

The project is in response to the explosive growth of the number of children joining 4H and FFA programs.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.canfieldfair.com or call the Canfield Fair at 330-533-4107.