Canfield Football sits atop first computer rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its first weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday afternoon beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will officially qualify for the playoffs.

(Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.)

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-0) 12.775, 2. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-0) 10.825, 3. Canton McKinley (4-0) 10.0587, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (4-0) 9.6629, 5. Massillon Jackson (3-1) 9.0, 6. Mentor (3-1) 8.0, 7. Solon (3-1) 6.8, 8. Massillon Perry (3-1) 6.2, 9. Euclid (3-1) 6.175, 10. Canton GlenOak (2-2) 4.9617, 11. Strongsville (2-2) 4.9, 12. Shaker Hts. (3-1) 4.7

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (4-0) 10.45, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-0) 9.05, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-1) 7.875, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (3-1) 7.725, 5. Worthington Thomas Worthington (3-1) 7.025, 6. Brunswick (3-1) 7.0038, 7. Powell Olentangy Liberty (3-1) 6.575, 8. Dublin Coffman (3-1) 6.0587, 9. Lorain (3-1) 5.65, 10. Findlay (2-2) 5.375, 11. Westerville Central (2-2) 5.35, 12. Delaware Hayes (2-2) 5.175

Region 3 – 1. Centerville (4-0) 12.25, 2. Kettering Fairmont (4-0) 11.15, 3. Hilliard Bradley (4-0) 10.175, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-1) 9.5, 5. Beavercreek (4-0) 8.425, 6. Pickerington North (3-1) 8.35, 7. Springfield (3-1) 7.8, 8. Reynoldsburg (3-1) 7.35, 9. Clayton Northmont (3-1) 7.325, 10. Miamisburg (3-1) 7.05, 11. Pickerington Central (3-1) 6.6692, 12. Hilliard Darby (2-2) 5.025

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (4-0) 10.775, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-1) 8.125, 3. Cin. Sycamore (3-1) 7.6, 4. Cin. Elder (3-1) 7.375, tie-5. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-1) 6.6, tie-5. Mason (3-1) 6.6, 7. Milford (3-1) 5.875, 8. Fairfield (2-2) 5.8, 9. Cin. Colerain (2-2) 5.05, 10. Batavia West Clermont (2-2) 4.45, 11. Lebanon (2-2) 3.8, 12. Four schools tied

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Hudson (3-1) 8.2, 2. Barberton (4-0) 8.05, 3. Bedford (4-0) 7.875, 4. Cle. Benedictine (3-1) 6.55, 5. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-1) 6.3, 6. Twinsburg (3-1) 6.125, 7. Lyndhurst Brush (3-1) 5.7121, 8. Akron Archbishop Hoban (3-1) 5.1637, 9. Green (2-2) 5.0, 10. Mayfield (2-2) 4.1, 11. Copley (2-2) 4.05, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2-2) 3.9116

Region 6 – 1. Avon (4-0) 11.7311, 2. Grafton Midview (4-0) 10.825, 3. Medina Highland (4-0) 10.3, 4. Sylvania Northview (4-0) 8.825, 5. Wadsworth (4-0) 7.825, 6. Holland Springfield (3-1) 6.525, 7. Amherst Steele (3-1) 5.8, 8. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 5.7, 9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (3-1) 5.6, 10. North Olmsted (2-2) 5.5, 11. Fremont Ross (2-2) 5.3, 12. Tol. St. John’s (2-2) 5.075

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 9.225, 2. Boardman (3-1) 7.35, 3. Cols. Mifflin (3-1) 7.25, 4. Massillon Washington (3-1) 6.2437, 5. Ashland (3-1) 6.1, 6. Canal Winchester (2-2) 5.575, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-1) 5.55, 8. North Canton Hoover (2-2) 5.225, 9. Worthington Kilbourne (2-2) 4.975, 10. Westerville South (2-2) 4.925, 11. Cols. Franklin Hts. (2-2) 4.875, 12. Whitehall-Yearling (2-2) 4.525

Region 8 – 1. Cin. La Salle (4-0) 12.725, 2. Cin. Anderson (4-0) 11.35, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (4-0) 9.45, 4. Sidney (4-0) 9.375, 5. Day. Belmont (4-0) 7.9773, 6. Harrison (3-1) 7.55, 7. Trenton Edgewood (3-1) 7.375, 8. Marion Harding (3-1) 6.475, 9. Chillicothe (2-2) 5.8, 10. Morrow Little Miami (3-1) 4.8, 11. Ashville Teays Valley (2-2) 4.7, 12. Lima Senior (2-2) 4.15

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (4-0) 10.975, 2. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-0) 9.8, 3. Medina Buckeye (4-0) 9.075, 4. Akron East (3-1) 8.35, 5. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 7.85, 6. Tallmadge (3-1) 7.6, 7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-0) 7.5, 8. Alliance (3-1) 5.925, 9. Chardon (3-1) 5.225, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (3-1) 5.175, 11. Akron Coventry (3-1) 4.625, 12. Richfield Revere (2-2) 4.15

Region 10 – 1. Clyde (4-0) 10.775, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 10.0985, 3. Sandusky (4-0) 9.3, 4. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-0) 9.175, 5. Bay Village Bay (4-0) 8.125, 6. Mansfield Senior (3-1) 5.4, 7. Rocky River (3-1) 4.55, 8. Bowling Green (2-2) 4.3, 9. Hunting Valley University School (2-2) 4.15, 10. Maple Hts. (2-2) 3.6, 11. Maumee (2-2) 3.0, 12. Norwalk (2-2) 2.825

Region 11 – 1. Jackson (4-0) 8.875, 2. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-0) 8.3, 3. Cols. Independence (3-0) 8.0, 4. Granville (3-1) 7.2, 5. New Philadelphia (4-0) 7.175, 6. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-1) 6.8, 7. Bellefontaine (3-1) 6.725, 8. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-1) 6.25, 9. Dover (3-1) 6.025, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 5.6, 11. Zanesville Maysville (3-1) 5.15, tie-12. Hillsboro (3-1) 5.075, tie-12. Dresdon Tri-Valley (3-1) 5.075

Region 12 – 1. Trotwood-Madison (4-0) 11.075, 2. Franklin (4-0) 10.6, 3. Goshen (4-0) 7.525, 4. Elida (4-0) 6.9, 5. Cin. Archbishop Mcnicholas (3-1) 6.8, tie-6. Bellbrook (3-1) 6.025, tie-6. Wilmington (3-1) 6.025, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) 5.625, 9. Day. Dunbar (3-1) 5.4, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (2-2) 5.275, 11. New Richmond (3-1) 4.575, 12. Hamilton Badin (3-1) 4.5

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (4-0) 10.9, 2. Perry (4-0) 8.725, 3. Poland (4-0) 7.275, 4. Struthers (4-0) 7.15, 5. Salem (4-0) 7.1, 6. Girard (4-0) 7.075, 7. Canton South (4-0) 6.425, 8. Lakeview (3-1) 6.175, 9. Ravenna Southeast (3-1) 4.575, 10. Beaver Local (3-1) 4.325, tie-11. Hubbard (2-2) 3.7, tie-11. Streetsboro (2-2) 3.7

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (4-0) 8.75, 3. Shelby (4-0) 6.925, 4. St. Marys Memorial (3-1) 6.7, 5. Sparta Highland (3-1) 6.625, 6. Van Wert (3-1) 6.3, 7. Wauseon (3-1) 5.5, 8. Port Clinton (3-1) 5.475, 9. Galion (3-1) 4.8422, 10. Pepper Pike Orange (3-1) 4.7045, 11. Vermilion (3-1) 4.675, 12. Lorain Clearview (3-1) 4.3295

Region 15 – 1. Newark Licking Valley (4-0) 7.175, 2. New Concord John Glenn (3-1) 6.775, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 6.425, 4. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-1) 6.2, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 6.025, 6. St. Clairsville (3-1) 5.875, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (3-1) 5.275, 8. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-1) 4.8, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 4.45, tie-10. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-2) 4.3, tie-10. Amanda-Clearcreek (3-1) 4.3, 12. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-1) 4.175

Region 16 – 1. Germantown Valley View (4-0) 8.6, 2. London (4-0) 8.55, 3. Waverly (4-0) 8.5, 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (3-1) 8.175, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 7.55, tie-6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-0) 7.15, tie-6. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 7.15, 8. Day. Oakwood (3-1) 6.475, 9. Batavia (3-1) 5.4, 10. Cin. Aiken (3-1) 5.375, 11. Cin. Taft (2-2) 4.775, tie-12. Springfield Shawnee (2-2) 4.35, tie-12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-1) 4.35

Division V

Region 17 – 1. South Range (4-0) 7.95, 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-0) 6.1, 3. Navarre Fairless (3-1) 6.05, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (4-0) 5.85, 5. Sullivan Black River (4-0) 5.75, 6. Wickliffe (3-1) 4.35, 7. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (3-1) 4.2, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (3-1) 3.8826, 9. Wooster Triway (3-1) 3.375, 10. Crestview (2-2) 3.25, 11. LaBrae (2-2) 3.15, tie-12. Beachwood (2-2) 3.1, tie-12. Akron Manchester (2-2) 3.1

Region 18 – 1. Pemberville Eastwood (4-0) 7.825, 2. Liberty Center (4-0) 7.125, 3. Marion Pleasant (3-0) 6.6111, 4. Genoa Area (4-0) 6.6, 5. Archbold (3-1) 6.225, 6. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 5.95, 7. Milan Edison (3-1) 5.325, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-1) 5.25, 9. Huron (3-1) 5.1, 10. Fostoria (3-1) 4.25, 11. West Lafayette Ridgewood (3-1) 3.925, 12. Millbury Lake (2-2) 3.575

Region 19 – 1. Portsmouth West (4-0) 7.725, 2. Wheelersburg (4-0) 6.3, 3. Johnstown Northridge (4-0) 6.025, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-1) 5.8497, 5. Belmont Union Local (4-0) 5.825, 6. Chesapeake (3-1) 5.475, 7. Oak Hill (3-1) 5.175, 8. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-1) 5.125, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-1) 4.7, 10. Johnstown-Monroe (2-2) 4.5922, 11. Cheshire River Valley (2-2) 3.8, 12. Bellaire (2-2) 3.125

Region 20 – 1. Anna (4-0) 6.4, 2. Jamestown Greeneview (4-0) 6.325, 3. Bethel-Tate (4-0) 6.3, 4. Reading (3-1) 6.275, 5. Casstown Miami East (3-1) 5.25, 6. Carlisle (3-1) 5.2, 7. West Jefferson (3-0) 4.9551, 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-1) 4.675, 9. Cin. Mariemont (3-1) 4.35, 10. Cin. Madeira (2-2) 4.175, 11. Middletown Madison (2-2) 3.975, 12. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-1) 3.825

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (4-0) 7.675, 2. Creston Norwayne (4-0) 7.4, 3. Smithville (4-0) 6.7, 4. Rootstown (4-0) 6.65, 5. Kirtland (4-0) 6.5, 6. Independence (3-1) 5.875, 7. Columbia Station Columbia (3-1) 5.775, 8. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-0) 5.45, 9. Western Reserve (3-1) 4.475, 10. Mineral Ridge (3-1) 4.45, 11. McDonald (3-1) 3.875, 12. East Palestine (2-2) 3.2

Region 22 – 1. Findlay Liberty-Benton (3-1) 6.6, 2. Carey (4-0) 6.15, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-0) 5.5, 4. Gibsonburg (4-0) 5.2, 5. Ada (3-1) 4.65, 6. Attica Seneca East (3-0) 4.2778, 7. Bucyrus Wynford (3-1) 3.925, 8. Sherwood Fairview (2-2) 3.725, 9. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-1) 3.675, 10. Defiance Tinora (2-2) 3.575, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (2-2) 3.0, 12. Tol. Ottawa Hills (2-2) 2.8

Region 23 – 1. Nelsonville-York (4-0) 7.175, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-0) 6.55, 3. Galion Northmor (4-0) 6.525, 4. Chillicothe Southeastern (4-0) 5.55, 5. Shadyside (3-1) 5.15, 6. Howard East Knox (4-0) 5.075, 7. Beverly Fort Frye (3-1) 5.05, 8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1) 5.025, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-2) 3.25, 10. Marion Elgin (3-1) 3.225, 11. Grandview Hts. (2-2) 3.075, 12. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-2) 3.0013

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0) 8.05, 2. St. Henry (4-0) 6.775, 3. Tipp City Bethel (4-0) 6.4, 4. West Liberty-Salem (4-0) 6.05, 5. Lima Central Cath. (3-1) 5.35, 6. Miamisburg Day. Christian (3-1) 5.2, 7. Fayetteville-Perry (4-0) 4.55, 8. Cin. Country Day (2-0) 4.3861, 9. Mechanicsburg (3-1) 3.775, 10. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (2-1) 3.6111, 11. Fort Recovery (2-2) 3.575, 12. Coldwater (2-2) 3.55

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Dalton (4-0) 7.625, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-0) 6.3333, 3. Windham (4-0) 5.6, 4. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-1) 5.375, 5. Lisbon David Anderson (3-1) 4.8, 6. Toronto (3-1) 4.225, 7. East Canton (2-2) 3.725, 8. Mathews (3-1) 2.975, 9. Lowellville (2-2) 2.2, 10. Newbury (2-2) 2.1035, 11. Strasburg-Franklin (2-2) 2.1, 12. Rittman (2-2) 2.0

Region 26 – 1. Leipsic (4-0) 6.825, 2. Edgerton (4-0) 5.8, 3. Pandora-Gilboa (4-0) 5.525, 4. Sycamore Mohawk (4-0) 4.925, 5. Norwalk St. Paul (4-0) 4.775, 6. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-1) 4.725, 7. Monroeville (3-1) 4.2, 8. McComb (3-1) 4.05, 9. Defiance Ayersville (3-1) 3.925, 10. West Unity Hilltop (3-1) 3.5, 11. North Baltimore (2-2) 3.275, 12. Greenwich South Central (2-2) 3.1641

Region 27 – 1. Danville (3-1) 5.65, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1) 5.125, 3. Lucas (3-1) 5.075, 4. Hannibal River (3-1) 5.0, 5. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-0) 4.6, tie-6. Corning Miller (3-1) 4.425, tie-6. Waterford (3-1) 4.425, 8. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-1) 4.3902, 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union (3-1) 3.675, 10. Racine Southern (3-1) 3.425, 11. Glouster Trimble (2-2) 3.375, 12. Cardington-Lincoln (2-2) 2.625

Region 28 – 1. Convoy Crestview (4-0) 6.475, 2. Delphos St. John’s (3-1) 5.85, 3. Minster (3-1) 5.4, 4. Sidney Lehman Cath. (3-1) 4.8, 5. DeGraff Riverside (2-2) 3.425, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-1) 3.2285, 7. Fort Loramie (2-2) 2.8826, 8. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (2-2) 2.45, tie-9. Springfield Cath. Central (2-2) 2.1, tie-9. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-2) 2.1, tie-9. New Bremen (2-2) 2.1, tie-9. New Madison Tri-Village (2-2) 2.1