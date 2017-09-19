Former Youngstown boxer serving 27 years in prison gets 3 more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man already sentenced to 27 years in prison for whipping his own son will now have to serve even more time for violating parole.

Wesley Triplett was back in court Tuesday morning, sentenced to an additional three years in prison.

He was sent to prison in August on a child endangering conviction. But prosecutors say at the time, he was on parole from a pair of domestic violence cases involving children of his girlfriend.

Triplett is a one-time Golden Glove boxing champion from the Mahoning Valley.