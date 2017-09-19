2 taken to hospital after 5-car pile-up on State Route 164

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a five-car pile-up on State Route 164 in Beaver Township.

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at the South Avenue extension.

There is debris in the roadway, so the area is closed while it is cleaned up. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Beaver Township police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating to determine what happened.

WYTV will continue to follow this breaking news and provide you with the latest information.