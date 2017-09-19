Howland murder suspect not interested in plea deal



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – There are three weeks until the trial begins for the man accused of killing two people and injuring three others during a shooting at his Howland home.

Nasser Hamad was back in a Trumbull County courtroom on Tuesday afternoon for a final hearing before the October 11 start date.

Judge Ronald Rice decided to save a ruling on the state’s motion to prohibit any expert psychological testimony regarding Hamad’s self-defense claim until an appropriate time during the trial.

Hamad’s attorneys are saying Hamad was suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder when five people came onto his property to fight. They want a doctor to testify about his mental health during the shooting that followed.

Hamad is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors say he coaxed the group to come to his home to fight, and after the fight, went into the house to get the gun.

Joshua Willams and Josh Haber were killed, while three others were injured.

Hamad’s attorneys say, however, that the group had been threatening him for months and that Hamad was outnumbered during the fight, fearing his life was in danger.

Tuesday, Judge Rice also asked if any plea negotiations have been talked about.

Hamad’s attorneys said the defendant asked them not to pursue a plea option because, at this point, he would not accept one.