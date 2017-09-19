Niles mayor agrees to apply for grant that can re-open city pool

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The group looking to reopen the Niles pool today received some encouraging news. The mayor has agreed to apply for the grant to hopefully have the pool back in use by next summer.

The Niles pool at Waddell Park has been closed since 2014.

Last year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources awarded Niles a $67,000 grant to renovate the pool. But the 40-page application was never filled out.

Now, Mayor Tom Scarnecchia has agreed to complete the application — and then look into reopening the pool.

“He did not promise, but he is hopeful that we will get it open,” Bethann Francis of Save the Niles Pool said.

Should ODNR accept the application, Niles City Council would still have to accept the grant . It will then have to approve spending more money for the hiring of lifeguards and operation of the pool.