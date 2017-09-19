Nugget of Knowledge: Newest Words

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Bluetiful new crayon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

New words from the dictionary people at Merriam Webster.

They’ve added 250 new words for 2017…so far.

Here are a few:

Srirachia….a hot pepper sauce now appearing on some diner counters where

once you saw only ketchup.

Froyo….shorthand for frozen yogurt.

Ransomware: a virus that invades your computer and freezes your files…you have to pay a ransom to access them again.

Working memory…not short term, not long term….but something you have to remember for, say, just a few seconds.

Pregame….to begin celebrating, especially drinking before an event.

Onboarding…in business it means orienting and training a new employee.

Internet of Things…..when you talk to your toaster or refrigerator or airconditoning system over the internet.

