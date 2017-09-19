Showdown between pair of unbeaten teams is Friday’s Game of the Week

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The battle of the unbeaten – Struthers (4-0) versus Canfield (4-0) – will take place on the Game of the Week this Friday.

Struthers last began the season with a 5-0 mark in 1997.

Many in Canfield remember that season very well. In 2005, the Cardinals rolled through the regular season to post an unblemished 10-0 mark and played for the Division II State title.

Struthers gained 306 yards of rushing on 51 attempts as a team as the Wildcats won last year’s showdown with Canfield, 38-21. Regal Reese churned out 168 yards on 17 carries for the ‘Cats. A.J. Musolino completed 4 of 8 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown toss to Jacob Shaffer. Musolino also ran in two more scores for the victorious Wildcats.

For Canfield, Jake Cummings rushed for 107 yards and scored a total of two touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 passing).

In week four, Struthers outgained Jefferson 398-160 total yards of offense in their 36-6 win. Willie Mitchell ran for 90 yards on 13 carries and scored twice. J.D. Hall completed 66.7% of his passes (10-15) and threw for 110 yards.

According to JoeEitel.com, Canfield is the top team in Region 9 of Division 3 after last week’s Lakeside’s 35-6 victory. Vinny Fiorenza completed 7 of 8 passes for 71 yards against the Dragons while Paul Breinz rushed for 114 yards.

Struthers has taken three of their last five meetings with Canfield, however, it’s the Cardinals who’ve won eight of their last 11 matchups with the Wildcats.

Since 2015, the Cardinals have won 19 games. Struthers has come away with victories in 18 contests.

Last Five Meetings

Sept. 23, 2016 – Struthers, 38-21

Sept. 25, 2015 – Canfield, 45-6

Oct. 17, 2014 – Canfield, 38-20

Oct. 18, 2013 – Struthers, 13-0

Oct. 12, 2012 – Struthers, 39-21

2017 Stats

Scoring Offense: Canfield, 37.0; Struthers, 33.5

Total Offense: Canfield, 441.3; Struthers, 365.0

Scoring Defense: Struthers, 11.5; Canfield, 12.0

Post Season Trends

Canfield and Struthers have combined for 15 playoff appearances. The Cardinals have advanced to week eleven 9 times and have compiled an even 9-9 record in the post-season. The Wildcats have made the playoffs 6 times and have accumulated a 3-6 mark. However, these two schools have yet to qualify for the playoffs in the same year.

Playoff Years for Each School

2016: Struthers (lost Div. 4 Regional Quarterfinal at Woodridge)

2015: Canfield (lost Div. 3 Regional Quarterfinal at St. Vincent-St. Mary)

2013: Struthers (lost Div. 4 Regional Semifinal to Mooney)

2009: Canfield (lost Div. 2 Regional Semifinal to Lake Catholic)

2007: Canfield (lost Div. 2 Regional Semifinal to St. Francis DeSales)

2006: Canfield (lost Div. 2 Regional Quarterfinal at Pickerington Central)

2005: Canfield (lost Div. 2 State Final to Toledo Central Catholic)

2004: Canfield (lost Div. 2 Regional Quarterfinal at Brookhaven)

2002: Canfield (lost Div. 3 Regional Semifinal to Howland)

2000: Canfield (lost Div. 3 Regional Semifinal to West Holmes)

1999: Struthers (lost Div. 4 Regional Semifinal to Coshocton)

1996: Canfield (lost Div. 2 Regional Final to Sheridan)

1987: Struthers (lost Div. 3 Regional Final to Mooney)

1985: Struthers (lost Div. 3 Regional Semifinal to Rayen)

1982: Struthers (lost Div. 3 Regional Final to St. Vincent-St. Mary)

Upcoming Schedule

Struthers

Sept. 29 – Poland (4-0)

Oct. 6 – Campbell Memorial (1-3)

Oct. 13 – Hubbard (2-2)

#7 Canfield

Sept. 29 – at Boardman (3-1)

Oct. 6 – Niles (0-4)

Oct. 13 – East (1-3)