Trumbull County reports alarming number of drug overdoses

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County officials are reporting a large number of overdoses in the county over the past day.

There have been 18 overdoses in a 24-hour period, two of which were fatal, according to the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

In each of the cases, multiple doses of naloxone (an opioid reversal drug) are required to save the overdose victims.

Health Commissioner Frank Migliozzi said the number of overdoses in the area is raising concerns.

The Health District is recommending those with drug addictions to call the Coleman Access Center at 330-392-1100 for screening and placement into treatment. After-hours, people can call 211 to reach the Help Network of NE Ohio.

People without Medicaid or private insurance can still get help, according to April Caraway, the executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

WYTV is speaking with drug recovery experts as to what they’re seeing in the area and why people should be concerned. Tune into 33 WYTV News at 6 and 11 p.m. for more on this developing story.