14 homes rehabbed: YNDC posts “revitalization recap” stats for 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Leaders and volunteers with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation are busy, as evidenced by the statistics released by the organization Wednesday.

The YNDC put out a revitalization recap going over what it and its volunteers have accomplished so far in 2017.

According to YNDC:

9,372 yards or areas of grass have been cut 1,317 volunteers have worked at 19 community workdays 3,817 cubic yards of debris have been removed 25,743 linear feet of sidewalks have been scraped 14 houses have been completely rehabilitated 1,224 students have been helped at 36 Safer Routes to School events



The YNDC is always looking for volunteers and people interested in getting involved with its mission. For information on how to reach the organization, visit here: http://www.yndc.org/get-involved.